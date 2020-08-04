Travel Advisory: Lane Split Coming for Route 4 in North Kingstown

As part of an ongoing bridge preservation project for the structurally deficient Stony Lane Bridge in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will put a lane split in place in both directions on Route 4 starting Friday, August 14.

The lane split will be located between Exit 3 (Route 102/Wickford) and Exit 5 (Route 2/South County Trail) where Route 4 passes over Stony Lane. All lanes go through. Motorists should reduce their speed in the work zone but not stop or change lanes at the split.

This configuration will be in place for approximately two months. In mid to late October, all lanes will be shifted to the left and will remain that way for about another two months.

During each phase of the project, RIDOT will work on different portions of the bridge, doing steel and concrete repairs, replacing bridge joints and repaving when done. The goal of the project is to improve the bridge's condition and remove it from the structurally deficient list.

The Stony Lane Bridge was built in 1988 and carries 61,000 vehicles per day. The work is part of a larger, $4.2 million, 11-bridge project in North Kingstown and East Greenwich.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Repairs to the Stony Lane Bridge were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.