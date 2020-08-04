US Event Photos Announces 2021 Travel and Adventure Show Partnership

A participant poses in front of the green screen at the Boston 2020 Travel and Adventure Show, which was sponsored by Miamiland. A 20' x 20' green screen photo booth in the middle of the Travel and Adventure Show floor, the experiential photo marketing opportunity is a go to participant destination.

We couldn't be more ready for 2021 and our green screen photo booth.” — Michael Gatty

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the seventh year, US Event Photos will bring their mega experiential photo marketing green screen photo booth to the Travel and Adventure Show. With eleven two-day shows nationwide, the photo booth will be modified to fit CDC guidelines to provide both a fun and safe photo booth experience during the age of COVID-19.

“After a shortened 2020 Travel and Adventure Show season, we are excited to be invited back for 2021. With our modifications to the booth, we will be able to provide both a safe and fun experience for our guests. The booth is redesigned with CDC guidelines in mind and will provide a great photo opportunity for families as they attend the show,” said Mike Gatty, owner of US Event Photos.

After 16 years and over 100 events, the Travel & Adventure Show Series has connected over 2.1 million travel enthusiasts with over 4,500 unique travel marketers in a professional setting that facilitates face-to-face conversations and has impacted over $4.9 billion in travel bookings. Each year, America’s most avid travelers flock to their favorite travel show to find, plan, and book their dream vacation. For six years, the experiential photo marketing booth has been an important go-to destination at the center of the show floor.

The COVID-19 friendly photo booth will offer digital instead of traditional photo props, will provide social distancing for participants, and will use technology to deliver images instead of face to face personal contact. It is the first photo booth in the country to balance both the health requirements of COVID-19 and a traditional green screen photo booth event experience.

The Boston 2020 Travel and Adventure Show Green Screen Photo Booth