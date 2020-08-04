Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 14 Counties August 04 2020

HARRISBURG (Aug. 4, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Fayette, Monroe, Northampton, Schuylkill, Somerset, Union and Washington counties.

“My oversight of relief associations helps to make sure volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to protect our citizens and communities,” DePasquale said. “State aid must be used efficiently and effectively to help purchase life-saving equipment, training and insurance for thousands of first-responders.”

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Adams County

Fountaindale VFRA – No findings.

Allegheny County

Middle Road VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: inadequate bond coverage and relief association checking account inappropriately registered under the affiliated fire service organization’s federal tax identification number.

Beaver County

Big Beaver Borough VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: failure to maintain minutes of meetings.

Clearfield County

Grampian-Penn-Bloom VFRA – No findings.

Clinton County

Mill Hall VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: unauthorized expenditures and noncompliance with prior audit recommendation for failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.

The VFRA spent $2,431 to purchase and install a security system at the fire station, which is not an authorized expense.

Columbia County

Orangeville VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: failure to maintain sufficient bond coverage.

Dauphin County

Grantville VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: undocumented expenditures.

The VFRA could not provide adequate documentation to support $3,771 in payments to equipment vendors.

Fayette County

Hopwood VFRA – No findings.

West Leisenring VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: failure to monitor investment activity and failure to maintain minutes of meetings.

A dormant certificate of deposit, valued at $3,084, was escheated to the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury.

Monroe County

West End VFRA - No findings.

Northampton County

Coplay VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: noncompliance with prior audit recommendation for failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.

Schuylkill County

Cressona VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: undocumented expenditure and inadequate signatory authority for disbursement of funds.

As a result of the audit, the affiliated fire company reimbursed the VFRA $625 for an undocumented expenditure.

Klingerstown Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.

Somerset County

Krings VFRA – No findings.

Union County

Union Township VFRA – No findings.

Washington County

Burgettstown VFRA – No findings.

