Speed Limits Restored on Roadways in the Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the Philadelphia region due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Speed limits on Interstate 76, Interstate 95, Interstate 476, Interstate 676 and U.S. 422 were reduced to 45 mph earlier today as the storm intensified. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT maintenance crews will continue to clear drains, inlets, debris and downed trees until all state highways are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

