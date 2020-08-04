Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Speed Limits Restored on Roadways in the Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the Philadelphia region due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Speed limits on Interstate 76, Interstate 95, Interstate 476, Interstate 676 and U.S. 422 were reduced to 45 mph earlier today as the storm intensified. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT maintenance crews will continue to clear drains, inlets, debris and downed trees until all state highways are clear.

