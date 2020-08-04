Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Firewood sale underway on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area

We are pleased to inform the public that in coordination with Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish and Game we will be issuing firewood collection permits for personal use. Each agency will issue permits at their offices for their respective property. Contact information has been provided below for each agency. It is the responsibility of the permittee to ensure they have the correct permit for where they are cutting firewood. Permits and maps for IDFG property are available at the front desk of the IDFG Regional Office in Lewiston. The IDFG permit is good for up to 5 cords at $10/cord. All permits expire on September 30, 2020. This includes permits issued by IDL and BLM.

For more information, please call:

Idaho Department of Lands                                                                                                                                               Craigmont Office: (208) 924-5571

Bureau of Land Management                                                                                                                                                 Cottonwood Office: (208) 962-3245

Idaho Department of Fish and Game                                                                                                                                  Lewiston Office: (208) 799-5010

 

