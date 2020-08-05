Evia Launches Audience Insight Driven Strategic Sponsorship Options within Evia® Platform 2.2
Our strategically placed sponsorship options include video ads, sponsor videos, sponsorship packages, virtual booths etc. Happy Sponsor Equals Happy You!!
at live or in-person events, sponsors have a limited time to make an impression. In the virtual space, sponsorship becomes a permanent part of the event and lives long after the event is over”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to facilitate impactful, ROI driven sponsorship at virtual events, Evia today released a list of valuable sponsorship features on their virtual event platform - Evia® Platform 2.2. We have designed sponsorship returns that are lucrative, ROI driven and that which cultivates sponsor-attendee engagement. Our strategically placed sponsorship options include video ads, sponsor videos, sponsorship packages, virtual booths etc. Happy Sponsor Equals Happy You!
Sponsorship is critical for all events, whether live, virtual, or hybrid. However, it presents a unique opportunity for an even greater ROI at an online level. You should be providing rewarding opportunities to your sponsors to be interested in your event.
The notable functionalities of Evia®Platform 2.2 that deliver more comprehensive sponsorship opportunities apart from the existing list of brandable and clickable banner ads, video ads, sponsor logos, etc. are listed below:
Virtual booths for Sponsors - Like booths at live venues, we offer your sponsors virtual booth spaces within Evia®Platform. We created spaces with the brand identity of your exhibitors and sponsors. These act as booths where your participants can browse through options. They're perfect for promoting your sponsors and helping them drive business.
Video conferencing option to increase sponsor – attendee engagement - Just like at live events, we offer quality networking opportunities so sponsors can meet with potential leads, only using video conferencing instead of booths or a networking area. Having video-enabled virtual meetings is excellent for drumming up business for your sponsors.
Tiered Sponsor Listings to categorize sponsor packages - Tiered sponsorship listing helps to categorize sponsors based on their sponsorship commitment. You can determine levels of exposure and interactive elements for each tier. The higher the level, the better the exposure and interactive options. For smaller events and planners who don’t plan to categorize sponsors in tiers, you can choose to exhibit all your sponsors together at a prime location – the event page.
Moderated chat as a networking tool for sponsors - Your sponsors can use our moderated chat to answer attendee questions on offerings, services, and products, or to discuss insights.
Sponsor videos replicating successful sponsorship sessions at live event - Videos produced by sponsors showcasing a new product/service launch or sharing industry insights can closely replicate a successful sponsorship session at live events. Attendees collect a lot of insights about the sponsor company and can connect with them using our networking tools - moderated chat, Q&A sessions, or a video conference meeting link.
Sponsor Manager Role helps sponsors set up their virtual booth - This role is offered to interested sponsors to set up their virtual booth at the virtual event. In order to save you time, resource and effort, we now have an Evia representative the ‘sponsor manager’ to help you set up for success.
Hilary Laney, CEO of Evia Events, believes that “…at live or in-person events, advertising has a limited time to make an impression. In the virtual space, your sponsorship becomes a permanent part of the event and continues to make impressions long after the event is over.”
