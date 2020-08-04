Utah National Guard’s Adjutant General Promoted to Major General

Utah National Guard Press Release

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — The Utah National Guard is proud to announce the promotion of Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley to the rank of major general in the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, those attending will be limited to 15 people. Media will not be able to attend. The event will be live streamed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/utahnationalguard.

Turley has served as the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard since Nov. 7, 2019, when he replaced Maj. Gen. Jeff Burton, who retired at that time.

“It is in honor to be in command of the best National Guard in the nation–the Utah National Guard,” said Turley. “While this promotion is not something that I expected, I am grateful for all who have helped and guided me through the years. From my family, especially my wife MaryLou, to my fellow officers, NCOs, Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, and other service members through the many years, thank you for your service and your impact on me.”

Turley, a West Jordan resident, enlisted as a U.S. Marine in 1985 and was commissioned a U.S. Army Engineer Officer in 1997 after graduating from Army Officer Candidate School. His most recent assignment was commander, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. Prior to this assignment, he was deputy director, Joint Training and Exercises Directorate-J7 and Chief-Joint Resources and Readiness Division-J74, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. He was also a U.S. Army War College Fellow in Residence, National Security Affairs Fellow at the Hoover Institution-Stanford University for the academic years 2016-2017.

Gov. Gary R. Herbert praised Turley as an accomplished and principled leader with 35 years of experience in service during his change-of-command ceremony last November. The adjutant general is the commanding general of the Utah National Guard and is appointed by the governor who is the Utah National Guard’s commander in chief.