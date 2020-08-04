Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Morocco : Qatar Supports Morocco to Confront Coronavirus Pandemic

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar Download logo

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Morocco handed over a support from Qatar Charity to the special fund for the management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Morocco to confront the repercussions of the Coronavirus crisis.

This support to the Moroccan fund comes within the framework of the endeavor of Qatar Charity, in coordination with the official authorities, to support the efforts of a number of countries to confront the Coronavirus and limit its spread.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

