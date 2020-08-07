Christian single hitting music platforms highlights work of changemakers
‘Change’ by Kate Stanford spotlights nonprofits making a difference in the world during difficult times
Change is all about the internal strength needed to go against the grain and to fight for positivity in this world.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new song featuring the vocal stylings of rising Christian artist Kate Stanford is a clarion call to make a change in challenging times.
Stanford’s new single “CHANGE,” now available on all music platforms, is part of the artist’s powerful call to action through song as she spotlights nonprofit organizations transforming lives around the world through her personal platform.
The first organization Stanford is highlighting is ChildFund International, a Christian charity that works to protect, support, and care for children around the world by creating the safe environments they need to thrive.
The seed of the song “Change” was a thematic idea set deeply in her mind and on her heart. Many of the lyrics of her songs come straight from interactions that she has had with people around her.
“The title of Change came to me when I was getting my haircut at a local Austin salon,” she said. “My Stylist was sharing with me some of her struggles as a Christian woman. I told her that I wanted to make a change through my music and fight some of these injustices. She responded, ‘you will be that “Figure of Change” for those in need.’”
Through a random haircut, Stanford said she learned that loving your neighbor starts with one person.
“Change is all about the internal strength needed to go against the grain and to fight for positivity in this world,” she said.
To help bring her vision to life, Stanford turned to Nashville singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan to help her write and produce the song. Morgan is a two-time GRAMMY® nominee, 13-time Dove winner, and a recipient of the prestigious Songwriter of the Year trophy. She has 21 number one radio hits to her credit.
"Writing with Kate was so refreshing,” Morgan said. “She really cares about the culture and what people are going through. She wanted to write about things that truly matter, which is always a sign of a true artist. Her voice is beautiful and unique and reveals her heart and her desire to connect and lift others up."
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kate Stanford is the newest singer/songwriter to break into the CCM genre. She released her debut EP, “Bloom,” in 2019. The album includes the single “I’m A Believer” featured in the film "Palau, The Movie" as well as the track “Undivided,” which confronts America’s racial, cultural, and political divisions and the need for unity. View the official music video for Undivided at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wzjDcpUmSU.
For more information about Kate Stanford and to learn about the charitable initiatives she will be highlighting throughout this year, visit http://www.katestanfordmusic.com.
Follow Kate Stanford on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/katestanfordmusic/.
