CEO’s of Jumia, Alibaba, Weyland Tech, and Shopify Discuss New Global Trends in E-Commerce, Mobile Payments & Accelerating Digital Transformation of Retail

The pandemic is accelerating adoption of e-commerce, mobile shopping & payments globally - with some of the most exciting growth opportunities in developing markets like Southeast Asia, and Africa. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings and analyst calls on these developing trends.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) CEO Sacha Poignonnec: "E-Commerce & Mobile Payments Adoption Accelerating in Africa”

“…Our mission of facilitating consumer’s access to goods and services helping sellers reach those consumers in a seamless way, while making a positive impact on the African continent has never been more relevant… we are seeing unique opportunities for long-term, e-commerce and payment adoption. More and more sellers are embracing e-commerce and are keen to join Jumia because offline distribution channels are disrupted. We are seeing unprecedented demand from brands and sellers…And this is of course, very good for us because it enables us to bring more choice and selections which helps consumer adoption and also to drive the trust on Jumia…We believe those dynamics will help accelerate the shift towards online on both the demand and supply sides, which again, gives us a lot of confidence in the relevance of the company and for Jumia in Africa…”

“On Jumia food we see grocery and convenience retailers very eager to join our on-demand platform, which has the logistic infrastructure to complete deliveries in less than 45 minutes…consumers turn to Jumia as we strive to give them the best prices and a very convenient and safe experience and we believe we will continue to see strong consumer adoption and usage…The launch of contactless safe delivery is helping us to further promote JumiaPay, which provides an opportunity to drive long-term payments adoption.”

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL): “The Shopify of Mobile in Southeast Asia” w $41 Mil Revenues - and Growing Fast.

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) CEO Brent Suen, made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 21. WEYL is a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, focused on fast growing South East Asia markets.

On August 3 WEYL announced it’s expanding to Indonesia a new digital marketing campaign for its CreateApp mCommerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS).The population of Indonesia is the world's fourth largest with over 267 million people, and has more than 90% smartphone penetration. There are currently 60 million SMBs in Indonesia, with around 10 million in the perfect target demographic for CreateApp.

On July 27, Weyland Tech announced a new partnership with ShopeePay, the mobile e-wallet platform of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo(TM) food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia. ShopeePay will offer the AtozGo food and grocery delivery service to its large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay fintech platform.

Indonesia's Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain). Weyland's success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland's entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Executive Chairman & CEO, Daniel Zhang: ”Alibaba:$1 Trillion Digital Economy, Powered by Cloud & Big Data Infrastructure”

“..Despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Alibaba achieved a historical milestone of US$1 trillion in GMV across our Digital Economy this fiscal year, a strategic goal that we set for ourselves five years ago…During pandemic, our public cloud business grew rapidly driven by increased consumption of video content, as well as web adoption of remote working and learning.”

“Our scale has now reached one-sixth of China’s total retail sales, which was about US$6 trillion last year. And we believe there is still tremendous potential of growth. Digital adoption and transformation in retail are accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reshaping consumer behavior and enterprise operations…On the consumer side, shopping online has become a habit for more people and in more product categories. On the retail side, online sale is no longer an option but a necessity for the brick and mortars. We believe there is a new normal that will stay even after the pandemic is over…“

“Since March, we have seen a healthy recovery in our China retail marketplaces. As of March 31, 2020, annual active consumers on our China retail marketplaces reached 726 million, a net increase of 15 million versus the previous quarter. Mobile MAUs of our China retail marketplaces reached 846 million in March 2020, an increase of 22 million over December 2019. This reflects how strong consumer mindshare and healthy user stickiness. Since the new fiscal year began, in April, the quarter-to-date paid GMV of our China retail marketplaces has experienced year-on-year growth at the similar rate to the December quarter’s level.”

“For the past several years, we have been investing to grow our new retail business in fresh food and grocery. Freshippo and Taoxianda, which have played an important role in supplying daily necessities to people impacted during the pandemic and it has become wildly popular among consumers. In the past quarter, both Freshippo and Taoxianda delivered stellar growth of more than 100% year-on-year. Approximately 60% of Freshippo’s GMV came from online orders, up by 10 percentage points year-over-year. As locked down measures eased in China, starting in April, demand and the popularity of our grocery business have remained strong. We believe the consumer habit of buying fresh food and groceries online will continue after the pandemic, and online and offline integration will drive the new retail model to the next stage of development.”

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Harley Finkelstein, COO: “Shopify’s Latest Innovations Further Level The Playing Field For Entrepreneurs"

“…Over the past few months, we've seen the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally shift the way businesses and consumers interact. It has catalyzed e-commerce, introducing major changes in buyer behavior and pulling forward what retail would look like in 2030 into 2020…I cannot recall a time in our history when we have shipped so many features in such a short period of time, helping so many merchants recover and many others reach new levels of success. As a result, Q2 GMV growth accelerated to its highest level since before our 2015 IPO, driving Shopify's cumulative GMV to over $200 billion. Stores selling on Shopify sold 1.5 times what they did in Q4 of last year, the seasonally strongest quarter of the year, and that number of stores is growing all the time.”

Highlighting New E-Commerce Trends and Growth Initiatives: “Our merchants are creating new buyer opportunities. 39% of brick-and-mortar merchants in our English-speaking geographies adopted some form of local in-store curbside pickup delivery sources in Q2. Merchants also grew their multi-channel presence over the second quarter with a greater proportion of merchants installing two or more channels in an effort to reach broader audiences…..Our upcoming buy now pay later product, Shop Pay Installments will let merchants give buyers more options by paying in installments with no interest and no fees. Working through our partner, a firm, we will offer a product that can help merchants to sell more by increasing cart size, and sales conversion rates.…More merchants are leveraging merchant solutions as they seek to reduce friction while growing their businesses...We offered financing for the first time to merchants in the U.K. and Canada, where we launched Shopify Capital in March and April, respectively. Cumulative funding across all the countries reached $1.2 billion at the end of June.…Our merchants access new opportunities to strengthen customer relationships and loyalty. Merchants leverage tools, like Shopify Email and the Shop App to deepen merchant relationships with buyers and increase customer lifetime value…”

“Technology has democratized entrepreneurship and everyone's ability to build a successful business. The acceleration of digital commerce has pushed this opportunity forward, an opportunity that Shopify has been building towards for over 15 years…Shopify’s role to level the playing field for all entrepreneurs has never been more clear…”

