Maquiladora Miniara is voluntarily recalling lots of Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer gel to the consumer level
The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol)COYOTEPEC, ESTADO DE MEXICO, MEXICO, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning Maquiladora Miniara S.A. de C.V. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
These products are used as topical hand sanitizers. The affected Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer Gel is packaged in 1000 ml bottles and 1-gallon containers.
Lot numbers:
F200829088/F200829095/F200829107/D202728743/D202528742/D202428733/D202728743 /D2028753/D202528742/D202428733/ D202028689/ D201828660/ D202428734/E200128784/E200418795/D202428734/D202828689/D201828660/E201628912/E201628913/E201628911/E201528902/E201528903/E201628910/E201628918/E201628914/E201628915/E201628916/E201628917/ E202328969/E202428975/E202528981 /E202128947/ E201728918/E201728919/E201428876/ E201828894/ E201828920/E201428876/E201128850/E201328859/E200628817/E200828826/E200928840/D202128699/D202428700.
Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer gel were distributed Nationwide to retail stores via distributors Maquiladora Miniara S.A. de C.V. You are notifying your distributors and customers by email and you are arranging for the return of all recalled products. Distributors who have a recalled Shine and Clean hand sanitizer should stop using and distributing products and communicate with their customers.
Consumers who have questions about this recall can contact Maquiladora Miniara S.A. de C.V. For 832-272-1990 or anuar.farah@miniara.com.mx, the hours are available from 10:00 a.m. at 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. at 4:00 pm. Consumers should contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems related to taking or using this medicine.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product can be reported to the FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program online, by mail, or by fax.
Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm1
Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm2 or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Arturo Barragan
Maquiladora Miniaria S.A. de C.V.
+52 55 7976 4392
