Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,562 in the last 365 days.

Maquiladora Miniara is voluntarily recalling lots of Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer gel to the consumer level

The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol)

COYOTEPEC, ESTADO DE MEXICO, MEXICO, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning Maquiladora Miniara S.A. de C.V. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

These products are used as topical hand sanitizers. The affected Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer Gel is packaged in 1000 ml bottles and 1-gallon containers.

Lot numbers:
F200829088/F200829095/F200829107/D202728743/D202528742/D202428733/D202728743 /D2028753/D202528742/D202428733/ D202028689/ D201828660/ D202428734/E200128784/E200418795/D202428734/D202828689/D201828660/E201628912/E201628913/E201628911/E201528902/E201528903/E201628910/E201628918/E201628914/E201628915/E201628916/E201628917/ E202328969/E202428975/E202528981 /E202128947/ E201728918/E201728919/E201428876/ E201828894/ E201828920/E201428876/E201128850/E201328859/E200628817/E200828826/E200928840/D202128699/D202428700.

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer gel were distributed Nationwide to retail stores via distributors Maquiladora Miniara S.A. de C.V. You are notifying your distributors and customers by email and you are arranging for the return of all recalled products. Distributors who have a recalled Shine and Clean hand sanitizer should stop using and distributing products and communicate with their customers.
Consumers who have questions about this recall can contact Maquiladora Miniara S.A. de C.V. For 832-272-1990 or anuar.farah@miniara.com.mx, the hours are available from 10:00 a.m. at 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. at 4:00 pm. Consumers should contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems related to taking or using this medicine.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product can be reported to the FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program online, by mail, or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm1

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm2 or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Arturo Barragan
Maquiladora Miniaria S.A. de C.V.
+52 55 7976 4392
email us here

You just read:

Maquiladora Miniara is voluntarily recalling lots of Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer gel to the consumer level

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.