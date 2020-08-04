Let’s try this again: US 2 weekend traffic will alternate through a single lane near Snohomish, Aug. 7-10

Frances Fedoriska, communications, 206-440-4690

Work on Pilchuck River Bridge begins evening of Friday, Aug. 7, please plan ahead for delays

SNOHOMISH – Travelers, heed the warning now. From 9 p.m. Friday, August 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, August 10, both directions of US 2 will alternate through one lane over the Pilchuck River Bridge in Snohomish. This lane reduction makes up for June’s rained out repairs.

Flaggers will alternate both directions of US 2 traffic through a single open lane, which will increase travel time and congestion in the area. This work is weather dependent.

During the closure, two expansion joints, original to the nearly 40-year-old bridge, will be removed and replaced. This preservation project reduces the risk of future costly emergency repairs.

Help keep traffic moving To keep delays to a minimum, travelers through this area should consider:

Delaying discretionary trips

Traveling before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. to avoid peak congestion

Carpooling

For the safety of travelers and our crews, this project will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.