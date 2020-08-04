Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,614 in the last 365 days.

Let’s try this again: US 2 weekend traffic will alternate through a single lane near Snohomish, Aug. 7-10

Frances Fedoriska, communications, 206-440-4690

Work on Pilchuck River Bridge begins evening of Friday, Aug. 7, please plan ahead for delays

SNOHOMISH – Travelers, heed the warning now. From 9 p.m. Friday, August 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, August 10, both directions of US 2 will alternate through one lane over the Pilchuck River Bridge in Snohomish. This lane reduction makes up for June’s rained out repairs.

Flaggers will alternate both directions of US 2 traffic through a single open lane, which will increase travel time and congestion in the area. This work is weather dependent.

During the closure, two expansion joints, original to the nearly 40-year-old bridge, will be removed and replaced. This preservation project reduces the risk of future costly emergency repairs.

Help keep traffic moving To keep delays to a minimum, travelers through this area should consider:

  • Delaying discretionary trips
  • Traveling before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. to avoid peak congestion
  • Carpooling

For the safety of travelers and our crews, this project will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

You just read:

Let’s try this again: US 2 weekend traffic will alternate through a single lane near Snohomish, Aug. 7-10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.