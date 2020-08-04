Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 3 August
As of 1pm on 3 August, the Western Cape has 10 955 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 95 407 confirmed cases and 81309 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
95407
|
Total recoveries
|
81309
|
Total deaths
|
3143
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
10955
|
Tests conducted
|
423234
|
Hospitalisations
|
1387 with 295 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
7978
|
6927
|
Southern
|
8280
|
7166
|
Northern
|
5478
|
4925
|
Tygerberg
|
11648
|
10261
|
Eastern
|
8638
|
7536
|
Klipfontein
|
8309
|
7243
|
Mitchells Plain
|
7481
|
6475
|
Khayelitsha
|
7795
|
7077
|
Total
|
65607
|
57610
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
426
|
288
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
1049
|
698
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
2664
|
1887
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
173
|
104
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
55
|
44
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
1431
|
911
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
561
|
304
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1819
|
1570
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
3873
|
3403
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
2815
|
2416
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
1003
|
834
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
1320
|
1034
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1380
|
1211
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
214
|
152
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
244
|
208
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
994
|
825
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
359
|
278
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
118
|
78
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
234
|
158
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
1170
|
983
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
1222
|
962
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
296
|
130
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
31
|
19
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
5
|
1
Unallocated: 6344 (5201recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 38 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3105. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Message to healthcare workers:
It has been almost five months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Western Cape. Over this period of time, thousands of healthcare workers have gone to work on the frontline every day, in service of the people of this country. This service was often at great personal risk to themselves and we acknowledge and pay tribute to all of those who have lost their lives in this fight.
I would like to convey a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, porters, cleaners, technicians, administrative staff and all of those people who work in our healthcare system. For many patients, contracting COVID-19 is scary, and having the expertise, support and guidance of this province's healthcare workers, has helped thousands of people recover.
Whether it's the people doing the testing in our testing and triage centres, or the ICU nurses who see to the most vulnerable, we thank you for the hard work, the long hours, and the courage and commitment you have shown during this time.
Over the past few weeks, we have seen a flattening in some of our key indicators of infections: case positivity rates, healthcare worker infections, hospitalisations and deaths which indicate that we have reached a plateau in new infections- with indications of a decline in certain areas. We owe a debt of gratitude to the healthcare workers who have helped us reach this point.
We all need to take personal responsibility now to ensure that we are able to maintain this, to reduce the number of new infections and ensure that we can continue to save lives and to protect our frontline workers.
PPE procurement transparency:
We welcome the fact that members of the public have been engaging with the PPE procurement disclosure report, released by the Western Cape Government last week. The ultimate goal of releasing these details was to ensure full transparency and accountability in our procurement processes. We also note the call by national Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for provinces to make this information available following the publication of this report. This report is not a once-off, and we have committed to regularly publishing these details.
Anyone seeking to study the report can do so here: https://bit.ly/3a6A5k5.
Members of the public are also welcome to share suggestions on improvements, or raise concerns about the information presented in the report by emailing.
For further information, to share suggestions on improvements, or to raise concerns with regards to the information presented in the report, you send an email to our supplier helpdesk at supplychainmanagement.hdPFMA@westerncape.gov.za.
