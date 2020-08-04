Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 3 August

As of 1pm on 3 August, the Western Cape has 10 955 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 95 407 confirmed cases and 81309 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 95407 Total recoveries 81309 Total deaths 3143 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 10955 Tests conducted 423234 Hospitalisations 1387 with 295 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 7978 6927 Southern 8280 7166 Northern 5478 4925 Tygerberg 11648 10261 Eastern 8638 7536 Klipfontein 8309 7243 Mitchells Plain 7481 6475 Khayelitsha 7795 7077 Total 65607 57610

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 426 288 Garden Route Knysna 1049 698 Garden Route George 2664 1887 Garden Route Hessequa 173 104 Garden Route Kannaland 55 44 Garden Route Mossel Bay 1431 911 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 561 304 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1819 1570 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 3873 3403 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 2815 2416 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1003 834 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1320 1034 Overberg Overstrand 1380 1211 Overberg Cape Agulhas 214 152 Overberg Swellendam 244 208 Overberg Theewaterskloof 994 825 West Coast Bergrivier 359 278 West Coast Cederberg 118 78 West Coast Matzikama 234 158 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1170 983 West Coast Swartland 1222 962 Central Karoo Beaufort West 296 130 Central Karoo Laingsburg 31 19 Central Karoo Prince Albert 5 1

Unallocated: 6344 (5201recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 38 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3105. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Message to healthcare workers:

It has been almost five months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Western Cape. Over this period of time, thousands of healthcare workers have gone to work on the frontline every day, in service of the people of this country. This service was often at great personal risk to themselves and we acknowledge and pay tribute to all of those who have lost their lives in this fight.

I would like to convey a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, porters, cleaners, technicians, administrative staff and all of those people who work in our healthcare system. For many patients, contracting COVID-19 is scary, and having the expertise, support and guidance of this province's healthcare workers, has helped thousands of people recover.

Whether it's the people doing the testing in our testing and triage centres, or the ICU nurses who see to the most vulnerable, we thank you for the hard work, the long hours, and the courage and commitment you have shown during this time.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a flattening in some of our key indicators of infections: case positivity rates, healthcare worker infections, hospitalisations and deaths which indicate that we have reached a plateau in new infections- with indications of a decline in certain areas. We owe a debt of gratitude to the healthcare workers who have helped us reach this point.

We all need to take personal responsibility now to ensure that we are able to maintain this, to reduce the number of new infections and ensure that we can continue to save lives and to protect our frontline workers.

PPE procurement transparency:

We welcome the fact that members of the public have been engaging with the PPE procurement disclosure report, released by the Western Cape Government last week. The ultimate goal of releasing these details was to ensure full transparency and accountability in our procurement processes. We also note the call by national Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for provinces to make this information available following the publication of this report. This report is not a once-off, and we have committed to regularly publishing these details.

Anyone seeking to study the report can do so here: https://bit.ly/3a6A5k5.

Members of the public are also welcome to share suggestions on improvements, or raise concerns about the information presented in the report by emailing.

For further information, to share suggestions on improvements, or to raise concerns with regards to the information presented in the report, you send an email to our supplier helpdesk at supplychainmanagement.hdPFMA@westerncape.gov.za .

