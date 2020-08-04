Xactly Designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

Company Attributes Recognition to Core Values and Employee Resiliency

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced that it is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the 7th consecutive year. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, certification confirms that 93 percent of Xactly’s population surveyed says Xactly is a Great Place to Work. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“This award is an incredible validator of the work we’ve done to promote inclusion and collaboration, especially in the wake of rapid changes to working conditions due to COVID-19,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “We’re grateful for our resilient team of smart, motivated individuals, and we’ll continue to foster this culture in which integrity, accountability, and respect are held to the highest standard.”

To help individuals navigate these difficult times, Xactly prioritizes the well-being of its 600+ employees worldwide by encouraging paid time off (where legally applicable), virtual team-bonding events, providing resources that include paid wellness days, an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and utilizing gamification to make self-care fun and engaging. Xactly’s holistic approach to health and wellness encompasses mindfulness, financial guidance, and preventative care.

“We congratulate Xactly on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Xactly has won 20 workplace awards in its 15-year history. In addition to the seven Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces awards, Xactly has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post, by Fortune Magazine as a Great Place to Work®, and is one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials.

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to the Xactly blog .

About Great Places to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

