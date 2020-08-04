Co-Founder of RD Heritage Group, Robert Davis Announces Partnership with Aqualung Therapeutics
As a partnership of five family offices, RD Heritage Group aims to solve urgent social and economic challenges and improve lives through their investments.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Founder of RD Heritage Group, Robert Davis, is excited to share that his firm will be working with Aqualung Therapeutics to bring in capital and help the company grow as an investor. Robert Davis is committed to a thriving economy and exploring investments in critical issues that foster healthy, sustainable communities.
Standing for great ideas and effective action, investing in Aqualung Therapeutics was a solid choice for RD Heritage Group. Aqualung Therapeutics have identified an upstream pathway and target which is a key activator of inflammatory cascades that increase the severity of multiple diseases. The identified protein and biomarker, extracellular nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (eNAMPT), plays an important pro-inflammatory role in conditions such as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury, Radiation-Induced Lung Injury, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Chorioamnionitis. The company developed the humanized monoclonal antibody, ALT-100, to target and neutralize eNAMPT.
Through functional genomics studies at Johns Hopkins University, Founder and CEO of Aqualung Therapeutics, Joe Garcia, identified the protein that had a dramatic role in initiating and prolonging unchecked inflammation-- eNAMPT. Leading him to found Aqualung Therapeutics, Joe Garcia is excited about their new partnership with RD Heritage Group, as they will now be able to showcase that this novel therapeutic will not only save lives but reduce overall healthcare costs.
ABOUT ROBERT DAVIS
For over 25 years, Robert Davis has contributed to the fields of Medical Technology, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Artificial Intelligence, and beyond. With RD Heritage Group, Robert Davis focuses his business as a hands-on investor, providing resources in fundraising, marketing, and international trade primarily within the private sector.
As co-founder RD Heritage Group, Dr. Robert Davis keeps the company’s headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada where he has resided for 17 years. Robert Davis was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan. At the University of Miami School of Medicine, Robert Davis studied to become a practicing MD then Internal Medicine residency training at University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine. There, Dr. Davis spent 10 years as an ER and Ambulatory Care Physician as well as a locum tenens physician for rural communities across the country. At this point, Dr. Davis received a unique opportunity and, seeing a greater need for his skills beyond medicine, made a career shift into investments and strategic partnerships.
