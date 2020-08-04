Cobra Appoints Vp Of Legal Technology And VP Of Legal Professional Services
Kassi and Kendra are incredible resources to our global Cobra family and have worked diligently to build Cobra’s brand internationally.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading provider of technology and legal support services, is delighted to announce the promotions to Vice President by both Kendra Smith and Kassi Burns. Kendra will head our client facing Legal Technology division and Kassi will head our Legal Professional Services division. The promotions accommodates Cobra’s tremendous company growth; Cobra has doubled its customer base, expanded its suite of service offerings, and doubled employee count since 2018. Together their joint teams and leadership will propel Cobra to continued greatness and success.
"It is my distinct honor and great delight to announce these promotions," said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. “Both Kassi and Kendra are incredible resources to our global Cobra family and have worked diligently to build Cobra’s brand internationally."
Kendra Smith - VP of Legal Technology
Cobra’s Legal Technology department provides electronic discovery and other legal software and services to clients (both corporate legal departments and law firms), leveraging a team of attorneys and technicians throughout the United States. This includes forensic data collections, data processing, hosting, and production.
Kassi Burns - VP of Legal Professional Services
Cobra’s Legal Professional Services Department provides document review, contracts, legal research, due diligence, and project management services to both corporate legal departments and law firms, leveraging a team of attorneys across the United States and in Chennai, India.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra is proud to be 99% diverse, with a workforce that is 80% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals have deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.
More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
