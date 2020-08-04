The Judge Group announces Dennis McDonald as Senior Vice President, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, announced the hiring of Dennis McDonald as Senior Vice President, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance. In this newly created role, Mr. McDonald will lead the company’s banking, financial services, and insurance practice and provide clients with Judge’s full-suite of IT and business transformation services.



“Dennis is an accomplished IT and business leader with a proven track record of success at some of the largest global banking and financial services companies,” said Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group. “In his role, Dennis will help to define a new go-to-market strategy, drive sales, provide oversite of services delivery, and strengthen Judge’s relationships with new and existing clients. We are thrilled to add him to our leadership team and work with him to continue our commitment of delivering the right solutions to our clients with unparalleled customer service.”

Mr. McDonald is an accomplished financial services industry executive, with more than 20 years of experience delivering IT solutions and business transformations at Fortune 500 companies. Notably, he served in technology leadership roles and led global teams for American Express and Wells Fargo, including a significant role in the successful merger of Wachovia and Wells Fargo. Most recently, he led the business transformation practice for a major technology consulting firm.

“I am excited to be at Judge,” said Mr. McDonald. “The people and culture here is infectious and our mixture of staffing and services capabilities position us well to create end to end value for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance clients.”

Mr. McDonald grew up in St. Louis but has lived with his wife and raised his family in the Phoenix, Arizona area over the last 20 years. All of his children are graduates of Arizona State University. He current sits on the Board of Directors for Copper State Credit Union in Phoenix, AZ and spends his time engaged with all levels of hockey and cheering on the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.