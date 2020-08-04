InvestorBrandNetwork to Serve as Corporate Communications Firm for The Wall Street Investor Forum, NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Official NewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, announces today that it is collaborating with The Wall Street Investor Forum on the occasion of its upcoming 28th Annual Investor Conference, to be held in an entirely virtual format on September 10 and December 3, 2020. In its capacity as the conference’s corporate communications firm, IBN will further the distribution of content generated for the event.



“Our team appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the organizers and support the Wall Street Investor Forum, which is well-renowned for connecting some of the United States’ largest corporate giants to a wide-range of institutional investors,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We are leveraging our communication solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and will also widen reach to additional investor audiences via our growing network of in-house brands and downstream syndication partners.”

As part of their collaboration with The Wall Street Investor Forum, IBN will be hosting an educational seminar on how to enhance investor relations outreach programs through the use of digital content. Today, IBN encompasses a wide network of 50+ investor-oriented brands designed to assist companies by augmenting their investor and media visibility.

Each of the presenting companies will be featured in a highly interactive virtual portal on IBN with one-click access to advanced market research tools. Additionally, the team at NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial and publishing brand of the InvestorBrandNetwork, will drive awareness of the event through its syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times, as well as through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2+ million.

“We are pleased to work with the team at IBN and look forward to further extending the event’s visibility through their powerful tools and communication solutions,” says Gerald Scott, Wall Street Investor Forum founder. “Our team works diligently to build valuable connections with executives and investors through our conference, and we anticipate tremendous success with the added online presence provided through this collaboration.”

For more information about the Wall Street Investor Forum and to register for the event, visit https://investor-conference.com/

