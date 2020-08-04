Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) Reimagines Fall Events to Raise Millions of Dollars

CAF’s flagship fundraising weekend expands to multi-week virtual challenge that brings thousands together for a shared purpose

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting August 8, Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) will launch an all-new multi-week virtual athletic and fundraising challenge to celebrate and support individuals with physical challenges. The 2020 CAF Community Challenge presented by Vega will unite the global CAF community of supporters, corporate partners, volunteers and challenged athletes to collectively run, cycle, swim, walk and move one million miles to raise over one million dollars. The challenge will also include fundraising and community building events featuring virtual mileage tracking, community training runs and workouts, the Celebration of Abilities Award Program presented by Aspen Medical Products and a final community day to virtually celebrate the strength and resilience of our community.

“While it’s not possible to stage our flagship community fundraising weekend in San Diego as we have done the past 26 years, it remains crucial for us to bring our community together with an athletic challenge to raise critical funds to help individuals with physical challenges get access to sports,” said Virginia Tinley, CAF Chief Executive Director. “We are committed to making this virtual experience special for the unprecedented times we’re all experiencing.”

CAF is partnering this year with Vega as the title sponsor to this reimagined 10-week challenge event. "Participating in the CAF Challenge not only allows us to fundraise for an important cause but also motivates people to prioritize their physical and mental health with a support system and community at a time when it’s heavily needed. We can - and have - learned so much about resiliency and strength from the athletes that CAF supports that transcends sports, and gives stories of hope and persistence that we could all use in our current climate,” said Miki Dosen, VP Marketing, Vega.

Open to everyone, the 2020 CAF Community Challenge presented by Vega begins Aug 8. All miles logged on Strava (or other fitness platforms) between Aug 8-Oct 18th can be completed anytime and anywhere by running, walking, rolling, swimming, cycling, fitness classes and much more. Additionally, athletes can join CAF sponsored activities and are encouraged to share progress and photos with the community through #CAFCommunityChallenge. Leaderboards with real-time results will track team and individual results and share highlights of the global challenge.

Celebration of Abilities Award Program presented by Aspen Medical Products - Saturday, Oct 17 4pm PST

On October 17th, viewers around the world will have the opportunity to tune in to Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the premiere of the 2020 Celebration of Abilities Award Program presented by Aspen Medical Products. Aspen has been involved with CAF for 20 years that starts with their philanthropic leadership igniting a culture of giving back through their employees. CAF will recognize partners and challenged athletes for their trailblazing and inspirational achievements in the prior year. Hosted by CAF co-founder, Bob Babbitt, Ironman Hall of Famer and USA Triathlon Hall of Famer, this uplifting program will honor athletes with physical challenges and supporters who have demonstrated extraordinary amounts of strength, resilience, and commitment. The 2020 Celebration of Abilities Award Program presented by Aspen Medical Products promises to be rich with powerful moments of lives being transformed by the power of sport.

CAF Community Challenge Day presented by Vega - Sunday, October 18

From wherever we are, we’ll all get out to finish off the mileage and fundraising challenge. We’ll run, cycle, swim, roll, walk and share on social media how we’re showing up for challenged athletes and driving the mission forward.

The 2020 CAF Community Challenge, presented by Vega celebrates the power of sport to transform lives, build community and change perceptions of what people with permanent physical challenges can accomplish. Funds raised directly support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. Now more than ever, CAF will keep moving forward to empower challenged athletes in sports – and in life. CAF’s mission is intricately tied to the challenges of our time and these challenges create even greater barriers for individuals with physical disabilities.

Registration is open now: www.challengedathletes.org/communitychallenge

Media Images/Videos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ht8lampiruy9psf/AADtQ6P-mqF-PJjE0fJI3Zvna?dl=0

Sponsors of the 2020 CAF Community Challenge include: Vega, Aspen Medical Products, Nike, Össur, Toyota, 100%, Smoothie King, IRONMAN®, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, VitalfitSR, Lusardi Construction, XTERRA Wetsuits, Tech Sgt. Jack Kushner, Sully Entertainment Group, LLC, J&L Pie, Accenture, Headsweats, Canyon, Union Bank, Converse, Ashworth Awards, LAZ Parking, The San Diego Union-Tribune, SockGuy, Independent Trading Co., Montana Mex, Rudy Project, ZoneIn, Equator Coffees, Abilico, Acvitbody, Cavignac & Associates, PRO Rich Nutrition, and Charge Running.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $123 million has been raised and over 30,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

About Vega

Born from the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between nutrition and on-the-go convenience, Vega is a premium brand of plant-based products made with real food ingredients. Whether you need an on-the-go snack, or sports nutrition to fuel you before, during or after training, there's a Vega product made for you. Plus, Vega products are gluten-free, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, so you can feel good about what you're eating. Vega empowers you with the knowledge and nutrition to be better on your own terms—one small change at a time. Learn more and find recipes at MyVega.com

About Aspen Medical Products

Aspen Medical Products is a leader in the design, development and marketing of upper and lower spinal orthotics. The Company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and has local sales representatives throughout the United States as well as representation worldwide. For more than 30 years, the management team and employees at Aspen have introduced a continuous flow of pioneering spinal bracing products and services to the healthcare marketplace. For more information, visit us online at AspenMP.com.

