Crockett County Woman Indicted, Arrested on Drug Counts

ALAMO – A joint undercover investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Crockett County woman on drug charges.

In July of 2019, Agents and deputies began an investigation into reports of illegal narcotics being sold by an individual in Crockett County. Between July and September of 2019, at least two convert purchases of methamphetamine were conducted involving Amber Cocker. On July 27, 2020, the Crockett County Grand Jury indicted Cocker on two drug offenses. On July 31st, Cocker was taken into custody during a traffic stop in which officers discovered methamphetamine and two loaded firearms.

Cocker (DOB: 9/13/90) was booked into the Crockett County Jail on two counts of Sale of Schedule II (methamphetamine). Her bond is set at $50,000. Cocker will face additional charges as a result of the drugs and firearms seized during her arrest.