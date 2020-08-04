Revolutionary way to re-enter small and large venues virus free
COVID-19 is not going anywhere, at least not soon, and we need to find a way to safely get fans back in the seats, to fill stadiums and other places.”PHOENIX, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all want to return to sporting events, movies, malls, offices and schools and to get back to safely going about our lives. Connecting World Merchandise, an innovative global wholesaler, and Püre, a company dedicated to eliminating viral threats at a microbial level, today announced a partnership to expand the availability of PürePath and PüreSpace, which uses perimeter protection to prevent people from carrying COVID-19 into small and large venues.
“COVID-19 is not going anywhere, at least not soon, and we need to find a way to safely get fans back in the seats, to fill stadiums and other places,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “We are using our global reach to connect people to products that can make getting back to malls, movies, airports, sports venues and other activities safer for everyone.”
PürePath is a walkthrough disinfection portal that uses a two-step process to prevent COVID-19 from being carried into a building on a person. The process takes 5-7 seconds and allows those with fevers to be prevented from entry. PürePath uses an automated hand sanitizer system and a full-body disinfection system, which uses atomization technology and super-fine particles of food-grade quality and human-safe sanitizer. This process effectively kills COVID-19 and other harmful microbes outside the body without leaving any residue on surfaces or clothing. It’s perfect for high-traffic areas, such as shopping centers, schools, airports and transit points, hotels, sports venues, and theme parks. PüreSpace employs state-of-the-art atomization technology to constantly decontaminate every corner of offices, gym studios and similarly sized areas.
“We are on a mission to make the world safe with sanitization technology that is easily accessible and easy to use for venues, businesses and households large and small,” said Micaela Johnston, CEO of Püre. “In times of mass globalization and a rampant pandemic, we resolve to be the first line of defense, protecting you and your loved ones from contaminated objects in your surroundings.”
About Püre
Püre is based in sunny Huntington Beach, CA. It is proudly a minority and woman owned business founded in 2014. Its priorities include safe, eco-friendly options that are good to the earth and your bank account. It is a company dedicated to protecting people by eliminating threats at a microbial level. Püre is the first line of defense, protecting people from contaminated objects in their surroundings.
About Connecting World Merchandise
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/.
