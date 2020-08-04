Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report is derived from the exhaustive analyses of informative overview, intricacies of scrutinized data, the competitive scene, and the latest industry trends in key regions. In the overview section, market definition, fundamental applications, and the manufacturing methods employed are briefed, giving the latest trends prevalent in the industry. Additionally, the report offers the product's price margins, paired with the risks faced by the manufacturers in the market. Overall, the report provides insights into the market situation for the period 2020 -2026, giving a comprehensive understanding of different dynamics impacting the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) market.

This report focuses on the global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Compass Group

Sodexo

CBRE Group

Cushman＆Wakefield

JLL

ISS Facilities Services

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset & Space Management

Project Management

Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration

Energy & Environment Sustainability

Maintenance Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Healthcare

Utilities

Other

Regional Description

The global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) market report analyses different dynamics not just on a global basis but also on a regional and country basis. The report covers regions and countries in North & South America, Eastern & Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and rest-of-the-world. Taking a closer look at prevailing trends, the report focuses on potential opportunities for the key players concentrated in these regions. Also, these regions are studied with respect to the outlook that could benefit the market in the long run.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

