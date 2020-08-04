Quotient Limited to Publish Quarterly Investor Presentation

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today published the latest investor presentation associated with the earnings call for fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.



A copy of the Company’s investor presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com .

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. A serological test was developed in April 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray is CE marked and available for distribution in Europe including Switzerland, and the UK. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

