Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,459 in the last 365 days.

Quotient Limited to Publish Quarterly Investor Presentation

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today published the latest investor presentation associated with the earnings call for fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A copy of the Company’s investor presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. A serological test was developed in April 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray is CE marked and available for distribution in Europe including Switzerland, and the UK. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, peter.buhler@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Quotient Limited to Publish Quarterly Investor Presentation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.