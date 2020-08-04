UXM Limited Announces Crowdfund Launch on Indiegogo to Introduce the World’s Social Commerce Platform theUXM.com

Now You Can Make Money Every Time Your Friends and Their Friends Save Money at theUXM.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find great deals locally and around the world on everything from a designer handbag to a container of auto parts while you and your friends receive commissions forever when you share the UXM with others for free. The highly innovative website theUXM.com is a breakthrough in commerce.



Go to the UXM crowdfund at https://igg.me/at/theUXM and be among the first to help launch theUXM.com, the world’s social commerce platform.

COMMISSIONS FOREVER. Unlike any other rewards system, UXM users and their friends receive commissions FOREVER for all purchases made by friends and their networks. Commissions are paid for 5 levels of friend-invite-a-friend connections. Once you’ve shared the UXM with someone, they and their networks are part of your UXM commission network forever. In fact, you can even pass this income stream on to future generations.

TheUXM.com shatters the old model of commerce where giant companies decide what products, pricing, and economics are applied in THEIR marketplace. Instead, theUXM.com turns the global marketplace over to buyers and sellers making it YOUR marketplace and resulting in better deals for buyers, risk-free profits for sellers, and cash bonuses going to the UXM community – that’s you and your friends - for spreading the word. Joining the UXM is always free for everyone and only takes seconds.

Unlike anything theUXM.com supports every type of transaction including online, offline, B2B, B2C, O2O, C2C, D2C in one easy-to-use website. With this powerful technology you can find a great deal on a bulk order of warehouse pallet trucks as easily as you can find a great deal on a pair of shoes. The UXM is rolling out multiple transaction models in stages starting right now so you can start saving money and making money today when you go to theUXM.com.

While the UXM is very easy to use the technology behind it is very powerful. Over two years in development the platform offers a risk-free sales solution for every seller small or large, and can work cooperatively with other marketplaces and websites.

Full details at https://igg.me/at/theUXM

ABOUT THE UXM

The UXM is the world’s social commerce platform. At theUXM.com you can find a great deal on everything from a designer handbag to a container of auto parts. You’ll enjoy discounts and bonuses from all around the world and right in your own backyard. Plus you and your friends can make commissions when you share the UXM with more friends. You receive commissions FOREVER from your UXM networks. Powerful UXM technology can support every type of transaction including online, offline, B2B, B2C, O2O, C2C, D2C in one simple easy-to-use website found at theUXM.com. The UXM is always free to join for everyone.

For further information:

John Anthony Leper, CEO or Dr. Jag Kundi, CFO

Email: info@theUXM.com

Website: https://info.theuxm.com/

Crowdfund: https://igg.me/at/theUXM