PSYC to Feature Exclusive Interview with Retired UFC Fighter in August Newsletter

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company’s commitment in connecting with emerging leaders and advocates within the burgeoning medicinal psychedelic space, PSYC will be featuring an exclusive interview in its August Microdose Monthly newsletter with retired mixed martial artist, Ian McCall.



The forthcoming feature article will touch on McCall’s successful fighting career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (“UFC”), and how following his retirement from professional fighting in 2018 he incorporated the use of psilocybin and plant medicines to help him successfully recover from his decades long dependence on pain medication. The article will also provide a look into the work McCall has been involved in since his retirement as a Performance Coach and Mentor through The McCall Method where he strategically integrates mental, physical, and emotional coaching with psychedelics to help those he works with develop a more resilient and resourceful mindset when facing a variety of different traumatic life challenges.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “Being able to connect with someone like Ian who has such an incredibly profound story to tell in terms of how medicinal psychedelics have helped to change his life for the better, post-retirement, is a very big reason why I am so motivated to continue developing and expanding our Psychedelic Spotlight and Microdose Monthly platforms. The challenges he dealt with for a significant portion of his life with addiction are strikingly similar to those millions of other individuals throughout the U.S. face on a day-to-day basis. Ian’s work, along with many other advocates within this space, remain focused to promote the decriminalization of psilocybin for its safe and controlled use as a therapeutic treatment, and their continued advocacy is crucial to ensure the continued growth of this industry. I also expect that by continuing to add prominent advocates within this space like Ian into our own network, it will effectively contribute to the further establishment and emergence of our brand and identity within this rapidly expanding market sector.”

The Company contends that it is currently working on lining up a variety of additional exclusive interviews and features with other prominent companies, leaders, and advocates within the medicinal psychedelic industry and it expects to release more details surrounding them in the coming weeks. The Company also encourages those who have not yet subscribed to its Microdose Monthly newsletter to do so by visiting www.psychedelicspotlight.com .

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)



Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact: