QuantaSTAT, The Award Winning Triage Platform, Launches QuantaSTAT Team Health For Schools--the World’s First App Designed To Keep COVID-19 Off Campus and Get Kids Back to School Safely

Combined with CDC guidelines, this new self monitoring tool aims to help schools reopen while keeping teachers, students, staff and families safe in the process

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, healthtech company QuantaSTAT, creator of the award winning digital triage platform for first responders, announced the availability of its new HIPPA compliant app, QuantaSTAT Team Health For Schools, designed specifically to help keep COVID-19 off campus. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), National Education Association (NEA) and The School Superintendents Association, students face major educational, social and health risks the longer they remain out of school.



How it works:

QuantaSTAT Team Health For Schools is an affordable and easy to use digital triage protocol for every teacher, administrator and school employee to follow before they leave home in the morning.

Staff open the app and fill in a few simple details like temperature and risk factors identified by the CDC. They are either cleared to go to school or provided with next steps to get medical assistance.

Administrators are updated in real time and provided with a list of who is cleared to come to campus vs. who should stay home and get care.

There is also an option for parents to opt-in, which will make the return to school even safer, providing peace of mind for everyone.

Participating schools receive a COVID-19 Compliant badge indicating that they have instituted appropriate measures (as indicated by the CDC) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“As a parent, it’s concerning that schools across the country, many of whom are already resource constrained, now have to create COVID-19 mitigation plans on their own. This approach not only puts everyone at risk, it places a tremendous burden on teachers, administrators and staff, forcing them into crisis mode rather than freeing them up to focus on educating kids and running their schools,” said Heather Sittig, CEO of QuantaSTAT.

“We know that children learn best in person and many families rely on schools to not only educate their kids, but to provide access to technology, healthy meals and childcare. We chose QuantaSTAT Team Health For Schools because it goes a long way towards reducing exposure to COVID-19 and will make the return to school safer and more familiar by reducing on-campus triage,” said Stacey Kovoloff, Director of Outreach, Areté Preparatory Academy and Founder of School Shop LA.

The company also offers a Sponsor Safe Schools program connecting companies and organizations with resource constrained schools in hardest hit areas to provide underwriting support. QuantaSTAT will match those efforts by covering program costs for another school serving a vulnerable community.

QuantaSTAT Team Health For Schools can be tailored to meet state-specific guidelines and can be purchased on both the state or district level and by individual schools. For more information on how to get started, visit QuantaSTAT Team Health For Schools .

About QuantaSTAT

Located in Mountain View, CA, QuantaSTAT was created to give medical organizations the tools they need to track the real-time health, location, patient status and assets, while communicating seamlessly with team members. As the COVID-19 pandemic began, we recognized that our award winning HIPAA compliant platform, equipped to respond to challenges and emergencies, is a powerful COVID-19 risk mitigation tool for all sorts of organizations. In response, they launched QuantaSTAT Team Health to help organizations address COVID-19 and beyond.

Contact:

Liz Scanlon: 510-295-7542

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0b60652-2930-4e74-9f62-b217a3b5a1ed