Envision Solar Commits to Maintaining Sustainable EV ARC™ Products in Readiness for California Utility Public Safety Power Shutoffs

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that it will maintain an inventory of EV ARC™, off grid, solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products for rapid sale and deployment to any customer effected by the planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) during California’s 2020 fire season.



EV ARC™ products deployed in Marin County, Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, Livermore and other locations in Northern California continued to provide vital electric vehicle charging without interruption during the 2019 PSPS blackouts. EV ARC™ products are also equipped with emergency power panels so that they can provide a source of reliable power to first responders or others during grid failures. Envision will ensure that an inventory of rapidly deployable EV ARC™ products is available for delivery to customers impacted by planned 2020 PSPS.

According to Wikipedia, the 2019 California power shutoffs, known as public safety power shutoff (PSPS) events, were massive preemptive power shutoffs that occurred in approximately 30 counties in Northern California and several areas in Southern California from October 9 to November 1, 2019, by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). The power shutoffs were an attempt to prevent wildfires from being started by electrical equipment during strong and dry winds. The shutoffs initially affected around 800,000 customers, or about 2.5 million people but expanded to cause over 3 million people to lose utility-provided electrical power by late October as more utility companies from around the state also did preemptive power shutoffs.

“The EV ARC product family is rapidly deployed and provides a robust source of power which is immune to grid failures,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “The EV ARC has already proven its worth as a permanent but transportable energy infrastructure product this year for emergency COVID centers. Now we are committing to our valued customers that we will support their needs during any PSPS events too.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

