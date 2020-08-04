Fattmerchant Partners with BigTime Software to Power Payment Processing for Businesses in the Professional Services Industry

BigTime Software’s platform integrates directly into Fattmerchant’s Omni Connect solution and allows professional services firms to immediately start processing payments within the platform

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider that simplifies the payment processing experience for business owners, announces its partnership with BigTime Software , a leading provider of cloud-based software for professional services firms. As a result of this collaboration, Fattmerchant’s Omni Connect platform, which enables software companies to accept payments directly in their platforms, is integrated into BigTime Software’s suite of solutions.



With Omni Connect, BigTime Software customers no longer need to use an additional or separate payment processing system. Fattmerchant’s managed payments platform provides support with ACH, card-not-present, recurring payments, and automatic credit card information updates. The integration also allows end-users to easily enroll and utilize Fattmerchant’s payment processing without leaving the BigTime application.

“Similar to Fattmerchant, BigTime Software takes a comprehensive approach to helping professional services firms increase operational efficiency,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “By powering BigTime Software’s payments processing, we’re creating a more robust experience for its customers and expanding Fattmerchant’s reach into the professional services industry.”

Designed exclusively for professional services, BigTime Software delivers time-tracking, billing and project management software to more than 2,000 professional firms. New BigTime Software customers will be auto-enrolled with Fattmerchant’s payment processing capabilities.

“Fattmerchant's Omni Connect enables our customers to accept payments seamlessly within our platform, which allows us to offer an even more comprehensive product and create a frictionless payments experience for our customers and their clients,” said Peter Dedes, CFO of BigTime Software. “This collaboration is furthering our goal to be the engine that powers the top professional services firms.”

For more information about Fattmerchant and Omni Connect, visit, Fattmerchant.com/omni-connect , and to learn more about BigTime Software, please visit, www.bigtime.net.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is an award-winning payment technology leader in FinTech focused on empowering small businesses and software companies to streamline payment acceptance, simplify operations and grow their business. With its all-in-one integrated solution Omni Connect, traditional software companies have access to an entire payments ecosystem at their fingertips. This comprehensive solution equips software companies with the ability to accept payments from within their platforms to help create an overall integrated experience for their users. Omni Connect brings together all of the necessary payment processing tools and services into a single platform, thereby allowing a software company to own and monetize the entire payments experience. For more information about Fattmerchant and Omni Connect, visit Fattmerchant.com/omni-connect.

About BigTime Software

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from accounting, engineering, and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net .