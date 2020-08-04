Cypress to Issue Shares to Legal Advisor

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) announces that it proposes to issue to Mr. Thomas Erwin, a partner of Erwin Thompson Faillers, 308,303 common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.26 each for a total of $80,160 as part of compensation for services rendered from 2018 to present. The Company is pleased to continue to have Mr. Erwin as its U.S. legal counsel and advisor to the Company.



The issuance of shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The Company has approximately $1.1 million in its treasury, no debt, and approximately 91.1 million shares issued and outstanding.

