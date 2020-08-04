NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday August 27th, 2020 at 9:30 AM to Provide Details on Impending Corporate Initiatives

Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine progress

Ii-Key-H1 Swine flu vaccine opportunity

SEC Filings and plans for listing on a national exchange

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, August 27th at 9:00 am.

During the call, NGIO CEO Joe Moscato will discuss the company’s efforts to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic, and the use of the Ii-Key technology as a platform for developing vaccines for other viruses with pandemic potential, including the G4 EA H1 Swine flu that is currently emerging in China. Mr. Moscato will also update shareholders on the company’s plans and timing for listing NGIO on a national exchange.

Mr. Moscato said, “For over a year, we have focused our attention on realizing the value of the Ii-Key platform technology for the development of immunotherapies for cancer and vaccines for infectious disease by spinning out NGIO as a separate, public company. We have given our Generex shareholders two share dividends for NGIO, rewarding our valued shareholders who have supported our reorganization efforts. With our Form 10 filed, NGIO is now a public company, and we are making significant progress toward realization of our goal to list the company on a national exchange with the signing of one funding instrument and the planned closing of two additional funding vehicles in the near future.”

Mr. Moscato continued, “We are excited about the opportunities that are in front of us with the impending funding and market listing that will enable us to expand the Ii-Key oncology platform with plans to conduct a clinical trial of AE37 in bladder cancer to augment our work in breast and prostate cancers, and the initiation of clinical development work in melanoma with immunotherapeutic Ii-Key peptide vaccines against the tumor antigens GP-100 and TYR (tyrosinase). During the shareholders call, I will provide an update on our progress in developing our Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine including the response from the FDA on our pre-IND briefing package. I will also discuss how the Ii-Key vaccine technology can be established as the preferred platform for developing rapid vaccines against other pandemic threats that continue to emerge globally, focusing on the swine flu outbreak that is currently emerging in China. I look forward to speaking with shareholders on August 26th.”

Dial-in instructions for the investor conference call will be announced prior to the meeting date.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com