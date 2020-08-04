ISW Holdings Set to Post Strong Q2 Revenue Growth Strengthened by Home Healthcare, Telehealth

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to report that the Company anticipates continued improvement and sequential quarterly revenue growth when performance data for quarter-ended June 30 are disclosed this month, with the bulk of gains driven by continued expansion in its Paradigm Home Healthcare (“PHH”) division.



This follows the Company’s announcement last week that it has completed design-stage work on its forthcoming 1MW Proceso S19 Pod5ive Data Center for shipment to the 100-megawatt Pennsylvania cryptocurrency mining project as part of its joint venture with Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”).

“Last week, we announced our new focus on the Pennsylvania project with Bit5ive and our participation in one of the most ambitious crypto mining facilities in the world, but the real breadwinner for the Company at present remains our flourishing home healthcare business,” commented Alonzo Pierce, president and chairman of ISW Holdings. “The strong performance in Q2 from PHH was highlighted by continued growth in new clients and new hires. We are also very excited about our upcoming integration of proprietary telehealth technology into PHH operations.”

Management notes that the Company is on track to post a fifth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth in its PHH operations (and overall), with performance augmented by unique factors related to the current health crisis as well as longer-term tailwinds with demographic and socioeconomic roots. This strength is also being driven by wider adoption and deregulation around telehealth, more generally, which allows many more potential in-patients to opt for home healthcare through businesses like PHH while maintaining regular contact and consultation with their own healthcare professionals.

The Company is also gearing up for a more definitive integration of its home healthcare and telehealth assets and operations to capitalize on the clear synergies involved.

Pierce added, “We believe we are still in the early innings of a period of phenomenal growth and performance in our home healthcare business. In addition, as we integrate our TeleCare technology solution into PHH, we will be able to serve more clients with more client satisfaction and at widening margins.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The Company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

