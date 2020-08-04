Blink Charging Signs Agreement with Cushman & Wakefield for Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

/EIN News/ -- Cushman & Wakefield will offer Blink equipment, including Blink IQ 200 Units, and related services to U.S. Clients



Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has signed an agreement with leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) for the marketing and potential deployment of Blink charging stations, including its Blink IQ 200 units, and related services to Cushman & Wakefield clients throughout the United States.

Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to engage its brokerage force and large network of property managers to offer Blink equipment and services as an amenity at the commercial properties they represent. Given the reach of Cushman & Wakefield’s platform, this agreement represents a significant opportunity for Blink to strengthen the sales channel for its products and services and increase its deployment opportunities.

“As EVs become more ubiquitous, and as more people opt to drive rather than take public transportation in the current environment, Blink EV charging stations are a logical, complementary amenity to offer alongside our suite of services,” stated J Glasgow, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions for Cushman & Wakefield Global Occupier Services. “This agreement puts us and our clients at the forefront of the movement toward more sustainable transportation, and we look forward to working with Blink to effectively address the needs of the growing population of EV drivers.”

Michael D. Farkas, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink, commented, “Cushman & Wakefield is a preeminent leader in property, facilities and project management, and we’re excited about this opportunity to partner with them to enhance the EV charging capabilities at the properties they represent. As drivers increasingly embrace EV technology, the demand for convenient charging alternatives is growing. We’re pleased to work with Cushman & Wakefield to contribute a greener future while enhancing tenant and visitor experience at their clients’ properties.”

Blink’s IQ 200 units are the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, have a maximum output of 80 amps, and deliver up to 65 miles of charge in an hour. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts, including in the recent independent review by Tom Moloughney of InsideEvs.com.

