HCI Group Insurance Subsidiaries Plan Rate Increases as Offset for Rising Reinsurance Costs

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insurance subsidiaries of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) plan rate increases to offset, in part, increased reinsurance costs.



HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., has asked state insurance regulators and received approval for a 6.9% rate increase for its homeowners’ and condominium insurance products. The rate increase will take effect October 1, 2020. Additionally, Homeowners Choice plans to apply for a 5-7% rate increase for both its dwelling and fire policies, and wind-only policies, subject to final negotiations with regulators.

HCI’s InsurTech operation, TypTap Insurance Company, implemented a 20% increase for its flood insurance product on July 15, 2020. TypTap has also applied for a 12-14% rate increase for its homeowners’ insurance product. If approved, this rate increase would be expected to go into effect before the end of the year.

“Increased reinsurance costs, by far our largest cost, have forced us reluctantly to seek rate increases,” said HCI Group Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

