Pantheon hires Christy Marble as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Expansion of WebOps Category

The addition of a new CMO signals the momentum at Pantheon in marketing digital experiences with best-in-class remote collaboration

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Pantheon , the leader in WebOps (website operations), names Christy Marble as Chief Marketing Officer, the company's first C-suite hire since transitioning to an all-remote workforce in March. As the world adapts to a new normal, the ability to have remote marketing and web teams working in sync to build the next generation of web experiences has become increasingly essential to the global enterprise. This collaboration is at the core of Pantheon's offering, and Christy's experience leading digital growth strategies will be extremely valuable.



Companies rely on Pantheon to enhance their web performance and improve developer experience, agility and productivity. That support is essential during COVID, as enterprise companies pivot to remote collaboration and strive to meet changing customer needs with a digital-only commerce strategy. Onboarding a C-suite executive during this global shift embodies Pantheon's ability to facilitate collaboration using WebOps, a framework that enables web teams to iterate quickly and focus on results — no matter where they're located. This is another step forward for Pantheon in their proactive and progressive approach to growing the WebOps category.

Prior Chief Marketing officer of SAP Concur and Visier, Christy has led the transformational growth of muti-national brands. Christy led B2B marketing and drove global market expansion of T&E leader, SAP Concur to more than $1 billion in demand growth. Her consumer marketing leadership includes the successful launch of Sallie Mae’s consumer lending brands, and digital marketing programs for clients such as Gerber, Reckit Benkiser and Purina while at E-centives.

“As a software marketing executive, web experience has always been one of my core pillars for success," says Marble. "Now that most workforces are remote, websites — digital experiences — are the vital link between most organizations and their customers. This means internal collaboration between IT, development, and marketing has become critical to brand experience and business results."

“We are very excited and proud to bring Christy into the fold,” says Pantheon CEO Zack Rosen. “We're inspired by Christy's experience pioneering marketing growth initiatives and leading highly successful teams, and we can’t wait to see her grow Pantheon's marketing program.”

Pantheon is dedicated to improving the productivity of digital teams and driving results with the open web. Since the onset of COVID-19, Pantheon has helped municipality site sf.gov, local news network Patch.com, and nonprofits like the American Civil Liberties Union and Share Our Strength scale website operations to meet heightened public demand. A long-standing champion of the open web, Pantheon's commitment to helping organizations publish quickly and collaborate in real time is more important now than ever.

“What excites me most about Pantheon is the open web values that fuel a vision to enable organizations of all types and sizes to make a positive impact on the world,” says Marble. “I see in Pantheon that authentic combination of purpose, values and innovation that inspires people to do the best work of their careers, and I am thrilled to join the team.”

