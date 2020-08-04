Bethany Dudek Joins Arcutis as Vice President of Quality

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Bethany Dudek has joined the company as Vice President of Quality. As the Arcutis Quality head, Ms. Dudek will be responsible for all aspects of quality as the Company prepares for the potential future commercialization of its product candidates.



“Bethany brings more than 25 years of diverse experience in various technical operations and quality positions, and has demonstrated her leadership and effectiveness in commercializing new medicines and ensuring product quality within multiple organizations,” said Patricia Turney, Senior Vice President of Operations. “At Arcutis, we are embarking on a bold strategy to become the preeminent innovation-driven medical dermatology company. As we prepare for potential commercialization, Bethany’s extensive biopharmaceutical quality knowledge and compliance-driven mindset will be invaluable, and we look forward to her contributions to our future development.”

Prior to joining Arcutis, Ms. Dudek was at Kite Pharma, where she held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in the role of Executive Director of Quality Europe, where she was responsible for all aspects of quality to support supply and distribution of cell therapy products in EU and non-EU countries and was responsible for quality assurance and quality control for new clinical and commercial manufacturing sites for cell therapy products. Prior to Kite, Ms. Dudek was Senior Director of Quality Assurance at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for oversight of the Quality Assurance organization as it transitioned from development to commercial operations for KYBELLA®. Earlier in her career she was Technical Operations Head, Pediatrics and Specialty Franchise at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics. Previously, Ms. Dudek held various roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen, Inc., culminating in the role of Director, Global Operations Leader. Ms. Dudek received her B.A. in Biology Ithaca College.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit https://www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

