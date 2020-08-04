Transom Capital Group Sells Pelco, Inc. to Motorola Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has sold Pelco, Inc. (“Pelco” or the “Company”), a global provider of video security solutions based in Fresno, California, to Motorola Solutions.



Pelco designs, develops and distributes end-to-end video technology, including video security cameras, video management and recording systems and security software, and also provides related services. The Company’s scalable and customizable solutions and commitment to service delivery ensure hardware and software work together optimally to produce high-quality, reliable images and uninterrupted recording, equipping customers of all sizes with real-time information to mitigate risk, increase operational efficiencies and enhance safety.

James Oh, Partner at Transom, said, “We are excited to transition Pelco to its next phase of growth under the stewardship of Motorola Solutions. Since our acquisition of the Company in May 2019, we have successfully executed our ARMORSM Value Creation Process to transform the operations and strategic direction of the Company. Our Operations team played a critical role in building a corporate infrastructure that enabled Pelco to regain its footing as an industry leading video security solutions business.”

Kurt Takahashi, CEO of Pelco, said, “We are excited to become part of the Motorola Solutions family. This is a great opportunity for Pelco to be part of such an innovative technology company. Pelco looks forward to contributing to Motorola Solutions’ strategy of becoming a global leader in video security and analytics.”

“In addition to the stellar work of our Operations team, we could not be more grateful for the hard work, critical thinking, and dedication of Kurt, his executive leadership team, and the employees of Pelco,” said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom. “The bedrock of success in any enterprise is its employees, and Pelco’s staff is second-to-none. We are highly confident that Pelco will be a great fit with Motorola Solutions’ existing video security and analytics businesses.”

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as corporate legal advisor to Transom.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $600M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pelco, Inc.

For more information visit www.pelco.com.

