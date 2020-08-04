Ceapro Inc. Announces Publication of Positive Results from Study Evaluating Avenanthramides in Exercise-Induced Inflammation

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that positive results demonstrating the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating properties of avenanthramides have been accepted for publication in the international, peer-reviewed Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. The article titled “Avenanthramide supplementation reduces exercise-induced inflammation in young men and women,” is now available online. The study was co-funded by Pepsi Co and Ceapro Inc.



Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO , commented “We are pleased with the results from the work conducted by the team led by Dr. Li Li Ji and Dr. Zhang at the University of Minnesota and to have these positive results accepted for publication in this internationally renowned Journal. The acceptance of these data for publication bolster both our confidence in our flagship product avenanthramides and our belief in the potential Ceapro has in expanding into a biopharmaceutical company. These studies, while they were conducted using avenanthramides in food, provide a solid foundation for our research team as they move forward and conduct a safety and bioavailability study using proprietary, pure pharmaceutical-grade powder formulation of avenanthramides. The safety and bioavailability study will evaluate avenanthramides as a stand-alone therapy or potentially in combination with carriers recently developed using our PGX technology to address some inflammation-based diseases, which we believe shows great promise.”

The published results were presented by Dr. Tianou Zhang MD, PhD at the 2019 Annual World Congress of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

