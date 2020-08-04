Inkcups Introduces Vivid White: the Brightest Digital White Ink on the Market

Enables rich, high-quality reproduction of vibrant white areas on a variety of dark substrates

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups has announced the release of the brightest white ink available on the UV inkjet market: Vivid White .



The newest addition to Inkcups’ highly regarded S1 UV Ink Series , Vivid White reproduces the brightest whites available in the industry. Based on decades of experience and after thorough and rigorous testing, Inkcups created a formula for the ideal ink that can print a vivid white on dark substrates. Vivid White can also act as an opaque white background for multi-colored graphics to enhance the colors of artwork and make them appear more vibrant. This benefit ensures color matching is consistent across all products - the more opaque white will allow the true colors to show on dark substrates.

Like all S1 UV Ink series colors, Vivid White has exceptional adhesion capabilities and meets the same rigorous adhesion and compliance standards as others in the product range. One exceptional attribute is that Vivid White is a pour-over for printers using the company’s S1 ink, which eliminates the need for customers to flush their machines when switching to this white ink. It can also be used in other printers where improved white opacity is needed.

Vivid White is ideally suited for a variety of substrates including stainless steel, coated metals, plastic and more. It can also print on a wide selection of flat and cylindrical objects. Applications include drinkware, injection molded housings, promotional items, electronics and more.

“For high-quality graphics, a bright white makes all the difference. We have been working for a few years to find the ideal pigment combination to provide the brilliant white opacity in combination with easy jettability. Our new Vivid White really makes a visible difference and after extensive testing we believe it is the brightest white in the market,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

The ink is fully compatible with the wide range of Inkcups digital printers.

Vivid White digital ink is engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and available for order now.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978.750.0333 x.101

Gene@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ed3dde-204e-4d24-be44-dd050ae3bb55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99fe236a-fb1e-4e3b-a253-03aabde2de62