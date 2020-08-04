TMC Names Star2Star a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native collaboration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded Star2Star a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. This is Star2Star’s fifth time receiving this award.

Star2Star offers end-to-end technology solutions for the modern enterprise including cloud-native communications and collaboration tools, advanced features suite, customizable options, and built-in business continuity. Their solutions are renowned in the industry for being built with a proprietary technology stack and leading innovation with pure to on-premises cloud deployments for the best connectivity on any network. Star2Star recently released new, ultra-competitive bundles featuring new Video Meetings, Team Hub, Contact Center, and Service Insight products to meet demands and drive digital transformation in the channel.

“Thank you TMC for this honor,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are proud that our portfolio of solutions continues to receive distinction as Products of the Year. Star2Star is dedicated to providing the best solutions, services, and support to our customers; in the past year, we have doubled our efforts to help our customers overcome the unforeseen challenges of COVID-19. Receiving this award is one more confirmation that we are delivering the excellence our customers and the channel need.”



“Congratulations to Star2Star for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Their portfolio of solutions are truly innovative products and amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Star2Star in 2020 and beyond.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.