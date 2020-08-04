Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ducommun Incorporated Announces Upcoming Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's vice president, interim chief financial officer and treasurer, and controller and chief accounting officer, will participate in the following events during August and September, 2020. These are virtual events for institutional investors:

August 6:                    Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
August 12:                  Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference
September 10:            Gabelli Annual Virtual Aerospace & Defense Symposium
September 15:            RBC Capital Markets Global Virtual Industrials Conference

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, in some cases, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management.  

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665
Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com

 

