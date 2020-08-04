Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



Presentation Information: Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Time: 3:30 PM ET Webcast: A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com .

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

