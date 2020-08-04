TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:



40th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

August 13, 2020

Presentation – 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

UBS Renewables and Energy Transition Conference

September 15-16, 2020

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

