Diasome to Present at the Solebury Trout Summer 2020 Private Company Showcase

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company developing hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology that can be added to any commercially available insulin to prevent hypoglycemia for people living with diabetes, today announced that Robert Geho, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the Summer 2020 Private Company Showcase, hosted by Solebury Trout, on August 10, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://troutaccess.com/index.php/c/Summer2020PCS



Presentation Details:

Date: August 10, 2020 Time: 1:20pm Eastern Time

About Diasome

Diasome’s hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology is the only pharmaceutical insulin additive being developed to prevent hypoglycemia by restoring normal liver physiology in patients with diabetes. HDV technology can be added to all forms of insulin to improve their safety and efficacy. For more information, visit www.diasome.com or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

+1.646.876.5196