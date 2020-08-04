DecisionLink and Baker Communications Partner to Make Value Management Cornerstone of World Class Sales Performance

Global leaders in sales training to integrate value-selling to meet rapidly growing corporate demand in new era of virtual selling

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Management pioneer DecisionLink today announced a new strategic partnership that will incorporate values-based selling strategies and tools into corporate trainings by Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI), a leading sales training organization focused on helping companies achieve world class performance. Through this partnership, DecisionLink and BCI will help companies establish and scale the use of value selling and broader Value Management initiatives across the enterprise and throughout the entire customer journey.



This partnership builds on the growth of Value Management as an enterprise-level discipline, and the emergence of economic value as a standard SaaS decision-criterion for both new sales and renewals in an era of virtual selling brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent survey of sales leaders at more than two hundred enterprise sales companies, 64% of respondents cited Value Management as a top three strategic priority.

However, many organizations and teams lack the training and modern software tools needed to deploy Value Management at scale. Eighty-two percent (82%) of respondents in that same survey indicated that customers and prospects are asking for Value Management analysis that is beyond their current delivery capability. Another 36% reported that this request for Value Management has begun to happen on a more frequent basis.

The partnership between Baker Communications and DecisionLink provides companies with the tools to address customer demands and prioritize Value Management. Using DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® Enterprise Value Management Platform, the partnership can guarantee results in 30 days, expansion in 90 days, and sales excellence in 180 days.



“Globally recognized brands regularly turn to us for help in maximizing the performance of their sales teams, and they increasingly are asking for help in scaling their value-selling capabilities,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of Baker Communications. “This partnership with DecisionLink allows us to leverage the industry’s leading Value Management tools on behalf of our customers to solve one of their most pressing business challenges.”

“Baker Communications’ world-class sales training programs and DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® platform combine proven methodology with the most powerful technology to ensure seamless execution in every sales cycle for our shared customers,” said Jim Berryhill, CEO of DecisionLink. “Business value assessments are perhaps the most important part of successful relationships between sellers and buyers, and they are undoubtedly the rarest, so we look forward to scaling this capability for BCI’s customers.”

Detailed results from the sales leader survey as well as sales strategies and best practices will be discussed in a joint Baker Communications and DecisionLink webinar presented on Thursday, August 6th at 12pm ET. To register, please visit https://value.decisionlink.com/webinar .

To learn more about DecisionLink and ValueCloud®, please visit https://www.decisionlink.com/ .

About ValueCloud®

ValueCloud is a SaaS-based, SOC 2 certified, Enterprise Value Management platform helping companies such as DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, CrowdStrike and Caterpillar set baseline value metrics at the top of the funnel and during initial sales engagements, and continue to refine, measure, track and communicate customer value throughout the buyer and customer journey. ValueCloud® is the only self-service platform that supports end-to-end customer lifetime value management.

About Baker Communications

As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.



BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com .

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading solution for enterprise-class customer value management. The ValueCloud enhances the value of CRM systems by providing the missing link to elevating conversations and shifting relationships from tactical to strategic by providing value insights from initial sales call all the way through to contract renewals. The ValueCloud® turns customer value insights into strategic assets that can be leveraged across the enterprise, from CXO’s, to line of business leaders, to Product Managers, to Marketers, to sales & sales support teams, to value managers. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Adobe, Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, VMWare and more.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301 or engage with us on social media.