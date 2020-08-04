Mission Ranks 2nd on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List with 795% Revenue Growth

AWS managed services and consulting partner sees exceptional growth driven by AWS migration, performance, and cost-optimization demand from enterprises, SMBs, and startups

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list . Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they’ve achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year’s list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.



“It is again an honor to be named to the CRN Fast Growth 150, and certainly even more so to rank second,” said Ted Stuart, Chief Revenue Officer, Mission. “At Mission, we match our managed cloud and professional services to each customer’s specific cloud goals and requirements – whether that’s a startup looking for managed DevOps help, an SMB that needs better AWS cost optimization , or an enterprise migrating to AWS. We apply best-in-class AWS proficiency and versatility to customized solutions leveraging the full power of AWS. This particularly deep AWS acumen enables us to deliver the kind of cloud capabilities and efficiencies that truly transform our clients’ businesses.”

Today’s solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies’ extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

Mission continues to collect accolades for its fast growth and traction with businesses of all sizes and across industries. The AWS provider’s inclusion in the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 list marks a climb in the rankings, up from 6th on last year’s list . Earlier this year, Mission was also named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List and to CRN’s 2020 Elite 150 List of Top Managed Service Providers .

“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:

Natalie Demers

The Channel Company®

ndemers@thechannelcompany.com



Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c26ce1c8-f8dd-447a-9dbe-92ac683c0024

Mission Media Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com