Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.

Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2020.

Bel currently has approximately 12,379,000 common shares outstanding, of which 2,145,000 are Class A common shares and 10,234,000 are Class B common shares.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.  These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries.  Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies).  The Company operates facilities around the world

Investor Contact:
Darrow Associates
tel 516.419.9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com 		 Company Contact:
Daniel Bernstein
President
ir@belf.com

