Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,382 in the last 365 days.

Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:   

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Forum: Presentation
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody
617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.