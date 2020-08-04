Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Forum: Presentation

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com . Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

