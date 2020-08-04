Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 8:35 a.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is a first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com

