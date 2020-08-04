InsuraGuest Books Best Revenue Month Since Inception

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V: ISGI) (the “Company” or “InsuraGuest”) today announces that its hospitality division, InsuraGuest (“ISG”), has booked its best revenue month since its inception in spite of challenges it faced with Covid-19 and the devastation the disease has caused the hospitality industry.



With InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability custom coverages, hotels benefit from an additional layer of protection on a primary basis should a guest experience an accident or theft while staying at an InsuraGuest-covered hotel property.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing an increase in hotel stays during July and as a result our hospitality division is having its best revenue month since we opened our doors,” said InsuraGuest CEO and Chairman, Douglas Anderson. “Our hotel members are creating safer environments for their guest’s visits, and they are seeing first hand the value InsuraGuest brings by inserting our Hospitality Liability coverages as a layer of protection when a guest experiences an accident or theft. This allows the hotel to lower their risk ratio, lower their claim ratio, and remove their Med-Pay, thus helping them save money on their current General Liability policy.”



InsuraGuest’s API integrates with approximately 70 different hotel property management systems, including Oracle Opera, Hilton -ONQ, Springer-Miller Systems, Marriot Fosse, Marriott Full Service, Agilysys and Lightspeed GPS.



InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.



Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that’s disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. We’re transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com .

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive and the Company’s competitors have significantly more resources than the company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company’s current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Company Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-212-466-6200 ext. 1

Investor@InsuraGuest.com