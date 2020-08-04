Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER/Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ). 

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
DATE: Wednesday, August 5th, 2020
TIME: 10:00 a.m. EDT
CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
  1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 7173474 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 as of 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


